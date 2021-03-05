Commit to each other

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Karen Santilli | Crossroads Rhode Island CEO and president I’ve learned some lessons in my role as CEO and president of Crossroads Rhode Island. Two that have been particularly relevant over this past year deal with racial injustice and the pandemic. What I’ve learned is we have to take care of our staff and they…