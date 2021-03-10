CORE Business Technologies acquired by Florida electronic-payment processing solutions firm

EAST PROVIDENCE – CORE Business Technologies of East Providence, which provides revenue management and payment solutions for clients, has been acquired by Automated Merchant Systems, the company announced.
Automated Merchant Systems is an electronic-payment processing solutions firm based in central Florida that serves government agencies and businesses.
“Coming together creates a unique opportunity to extend greater capabilities and value to our customers,” CORE Business Technologies CEO Dan Paulus said. “AMS customers will gain access to powerful and mature SaaS [software as a service] cashiering, electronic bill presentment and payment, and constituent engagement solutions … CORE will benefit from access to additional gateway integrations, powerful merchant-services management tools and broader technology integration relationships.”
CORE Business Technologies’ main clients are in the government, health care and education markets.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
