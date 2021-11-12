CPAs playing key part in R.I. blockchain pilot program

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Twenty-five Rhode Island accountants are preparing to be guinea pigs for a digital ID program using blockchain technology that, if successful, could transform the way state government is conducted in the future. The R.I. Department of Business Regulation is spearheading the initiative, using certified public accountants who have Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses as testers of…