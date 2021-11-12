CPAs playing key part in R.I. blockchain pilot program

By
-
READY FOR LAUNCH: Elizabeth M. Tanner, left, director of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, and Melissa Travis, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants, are preparing for a pilot program in which blockchain technology will be used for the credentials of the state’s CPAs. / PBN PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN
READY FOR LAUNCH: Elizabeth M. Tanner, left, director of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, and Melissa Travis, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants, are preparing for a pilot program in which blockchain technology will be used for the credentials of the state’s CPAs. / PBN PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN
Twenty-five Rhode Island accountants are preparing to be guinea pigs for a digital ID program using blockchain technology that, if successful, could transform the way state government is conducted in the future. The R.I. Department of Business Regulation is spearheading the initiative, using certified public accountants who have Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses as testers of…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today. Hurry, in honor of our 35th anniversary, you can get 35% off a one-year print + digital subscription.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display