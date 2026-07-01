Crossroads R.I. to open cooling center amid heat wave

PROVIDENCE – Crossroads Rhode Island plans to open a temporary emergency cooling center as the state prepares for high temperatures later this week, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.

The daytime shelter is intended to provide relief for people experiencing homelessness when the heat index, or “feels like” temperature, reaches 89 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

The cooling center will accommodate up to 30 people and will prioritize individuals considered most vulnerable during extreme heat, including women, older adults and people with disabilities.

“Extreme heat can become life-threatening very quickly for people living outside,” said Michelle Wilcox, CEO and president of Crossroads. “Opening our cooling center is one way we’re responding to help ensure people have a safe place to escape the heat during these dangerous conditions.”

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If the site reaches capacity, staff members will attempt to direct individuals to other available cooling resources, according to the organization.

Crossroads said emergency cooling centers are part of broader efforts to protect vulnerable residents during extreme weather while it continues its long-term work to expand access to permanent housing.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.