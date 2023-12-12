Dartmouth Mall owner files for bankruptcy protection

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – The owner of the Dartmouth Mall on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years. Shareholders of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns 18 malls that are primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region, approved the company’s latest reorganization plan with its investors that will reduce its debt by…