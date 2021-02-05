DeHayes to step down as URI provost later this year

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Donald H. DeHayes announced Thursday that he will step down as the University of Rhode Island’s provost and vice president of academic affairs later after serving in the role for the last 13 years.

DeHayes’ decision marks another significant change in leadership at the state university, with URI President David M. Dooley slated to retire in June.

In an email to Providence Business News Friday, DeHayes said he feels it is time for a new leadership team who will identify new opportunities and chart another path to a “rich and vibrant” future for URI. He also said he had not yet had time or the inclination to seriously think what may be on the horizon for him as the university’s current work to be done over the next several months is “too important.”

“The university is on an amazing upward trajectory and my commitment is to ensure the pieces are in place to sustain that out into the future, despite the challenges associated with the global pandemic and its impacts on students, staff, faculty and society more broadly,” DeHayes said.

“It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as provost and chief academic officer for the past 13 years and, in particular, to work side by side with so many dedicated and creative faculty, staff, students and committed colleagues who have passionately embraced and enhanced the academic core mission of this great university,” DeHayes said in a statement.

DeHayes also acknowledged that there is “so much work yet to be done” at URI. He noted that continuing success and support of URI students and faculty, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, remains vital to URI’s future.

Dooley said in a statement that DeHayes instilled a long-lasting commitment to academic quality, research and strategic thinking in all of URI’s colleges, as well as recruiting and hiring 11 deans, its chief information officer and all four of the university’s vice provosts.

Dooley also said DeHayes led the development and implementation of URI’s two academic strategic plans and strategic reinvestment process that “transformed the academic enterprise” throughout the university.

“Provost DeHayes’ unwavering commitment to excellence at URI and his pursuit of innovative and transformative programs is evident in all corners of our community and we are deeply grateful for his leadership and service,” Dooley said. “Simply stated, Don is the finest provost I have known and worked with.”

