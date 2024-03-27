DEM, East Greenwich partner to preserve 40-acre farm

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and the town of East Greenwich announced Wednesday that they are partnering to preserve the nearly 40-acre Pine-Lister Farm. The property on Tillinghast Road, which contains more than 1,500 feet of frontage on the Hunt River, will be set aside as perpetual conservation land and protected for

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and the town of East Greenwich announced Wednesday that they are partnering to preserve the nearly 40-acre Pine-Lister Farm. The property on Tillinghast Road, which contains more than 1,500 feet of frontage on the Hunt River, will be set aside as perpetual conservation land and protected for traditional forest uses, passive public recreation, water quality and wildlife habitat. The property was purchased for $1.9 million. A $400,000 grant committed in 2022 through DEM’s Local Open Space Grant Program was integral in financing the project, with funding for the program leveraged through the Rhode Island voter-approved 2022 and 2018 Green Bonds. “This project is an excellent example of the important land conservation work being done at the local level throughout Rhode Island,” said DEM Director Terrence Gray. “DEM is pleased to support projects like these, which increase Rhode Islanders’ access to the outdoors, protect water quality, and help make our state more resilient.” Under town management, the Pine-Lister Farm will become a publicly accessible hiking area with parking and a trailhead kiosk off Tillinghast Road. Signage will emphasize wildlife habitat protection and the property will be managed in accordance with a DEM-approved plan that balances public use with natural heritage preservation.