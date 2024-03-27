DEM, East Greenwich partner to preserve 40-acre farm

By
-
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Management and the town of East Greenwich have partnered to preserve the nearly 40-acre Pine-Lester Farm. The land was purchased for $1.9 million, financed by a grant and Green Bond money.
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Management and the town of East Greenwich have partnered to preserve the nearly 40-acre Pine-Lester Farm. The land was purchased for $1.9 million, financed by a grant and Green Bond money.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and the town of East Greenwich announced Wednesday that they are partnering to preserve the nearly 40-acre Pine-Lister Farm. The property on Tillinghast Road, which contains more than 1,500 feet of frontage on the Hunt River, will be set aside as perpetual conservation land and protected for

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR