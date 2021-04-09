Elorza announces fee waivers, programs to ease small-business burden on outdoor events

PROVIDENCE – The city of Providence is re-upping policies and programs designed to make it easier and cheaper for local restaurants and retailers to hold COVID-19-friendly outdoor events, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced on Friday.

Starting immediately and through the end of the calendar year, the city will waive all fees associated with special event permits, including for applications, street closures, vending and police and fire personnel. There will also be free, two-hour parking in designated downtown commercial districts.

“Our hospitality sector and small business community have gone to great lengths to adapt and reimagine how they deliver services,” Elorza said in a statement. “Building off our successes last year, we want to continue to support these establishments by making it as easy as possible to do business safely and creatively. As we continue to rebuild, I encourage residents and visitors to experience our world-class creative community to stimulate our local economy.”

Seizing this opportunity, the Federal Hill Commerce Association also announced the reopening of its popular “Al Fresco on the Hill,” offering area restaurants the opportunity to expand outdoor dining onto a closed section of Atwells Avenue on weekend nights. Over 20 restaurants have already signed up to participate in this year’s edition, which begins May 14 and runs for 20 weeks on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Elorza in a press conference with other elected officials and hospitality organization leaders highlighted the success of these offerings, which were also rolled out last summer, providing an estimated $370,000 in financial relief to Providence restaurants, retailers and other small businesses. Expanded outdoor dining on Federal Hill specifically helped participating restaurants fill 80% of reservations during the 2020 Al Fresco night events.

“This enjoyable European style experience will play a vital role in the resurgence and continued operations of the restaurants and retailers on Federal Hill,” Rick Simone, executive director for the Federal Hill Commerce Association, said in a statement.

Whether Westminster Street will similarly be closed to traffic to promote outdoor shopping on designated weekends, as occurred through the “Open Air Saturdays” series of events last year, is unclear. The organizer, Cornish Associates, did not immediately return calls for comment.

The city will also debut new programs to support the struggling hospitality industry, including a series of webinars designed to aid local businesses through the process for special events, outdoor dining and other COVID-19-friendly programming. A dedicated special events team will provide additional guidance on how to keep events in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Applications for outdoor dining accommodations, special event and use permits, and expansion of premise permits are posted on the city website. Webinars and other resources for event planners and business owners will be posted on www.thinkpvd.com, while information about Al Fresco on the Hill is available at Federalhillprov.com.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.