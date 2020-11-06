Enthusiasm is a must!

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

All great salespeople must have enthusiasm. It’s the one critical trait that you cannot teach. You can learn sales skills, product knowledge, how to plan, networking and pretty much everything else. Enthusiasm is crucial in every profession. Major League Baseball star Pete Rose once was asked which goes first on a baseball player – his…