EOHHS awards $9M in COVID-aid grants to nursing home facilities

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services has awarded $9 million in grants to 10 nursing home facilities in the state to diversify their business models to remain viable through the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate the impact of COVID-19, diversify their revenue and expand quality services to specialized populations.

The grants come from the Nursing Facility Program Support and Change program and are supported by the state’s $25 million investment of Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding in the state’s long-term services and supports system.

“The COVID-19 public health emergency has had a significant impact on Rhode Island’s nursing facilities,” said EOHHS Secretary Womazetta Jones in a statement. “This partnership represents an opportunity to extend that cooperation to build strong resilience for the current crisis and improve health outcomes for all Rhode Islanders in need of long-term services and supports.”

Applicants for the grant needed to demonstrate organizational readiness, community partnerships, Medicaid participation, a clear and well-structured work plan, and a clear commitment to nursing facility diversification or building of specialized service capacity, EOHHS said.

Grantees selected proposed transformation plans ranging from developing additional geriatric psychiatric capacity and developing new memory care assisted living to the development of private rooms within existing nursing facilities.

Grants included:

Charlesgate Nursing Center – $1 million

Elderwood of Scallop Shell at Wakefield – $1 million

Linn Health & Rehabilitation – $1 million

Royal at Forest Farm, also known as Royal at Middletown – $1 million

Saint Antoine Residence – $1 million

Saint Clare Home – $1 million

Saint Elizabeth Home – $1 million

West View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – $1 million

Elmhurst Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center – $500,000

Hopkins Manor, also known as Lincolnwood Rehabilitation Healthcare Center – $500,000