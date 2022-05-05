First small BJ’s ‘concept club’ opens in Warwick in former Toys R Us store

WARWICK – A former Toys R Us store at 375 East Ave. recently reopened as a first-of-its kind, smaller membership-driven “concept club” operated by BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

BJ’s, which is known for its large, warehouse wholesale stores, with 227 locations in 17 states, said the 43,000-square-foot property in Warwick is about half the size of one of its normal stores and it’s meant to offer “a convenient, expedited shopping experience.”

Simply known as “BJ’s market,” the store will offer fresh foods, produce, sundries and seasonal products for club members, the company said.

BJ’s said the BJ’s market concept store will feature the company’s exclusive Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands. However, the new BJ’s market will also include the same wholesale pack sizes and pricing as BJ’s clubs, along with the same shopping options such as curbside pickup, Express Pay and same-day delivery.

“BJ’s market will serve as an exciting new innovation lab for BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Bill Werner, executive vice president, strategy and development. “We are bringing the same great savings and value our members know and love but delivering a convenient location closer to home.”

The Toys R Us store that once operated there closed in 2018 during a nationwide shuttering of the company’s 180 stores, as more consumers shifted to online shopping, marking the end of a chain known by generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores, its brightly colored logo and its Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.

The new BJ’s market store will also involve “testing of exciting product assortments,” product demonstrations, displays and new convenience initiatives, the company said.

Existing BJ’s club members will have access to the new store. The company offers a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership for $25, and a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership for $65, offering additional benefits, including 2% cash back on most purchases.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings is based in Westborough, Mass., and the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol “BJ.”

