Five Questions With: Brad Artery

Platform creator MOCINGBIRD opened its headquarters in North Kingstown recently, at the Mill at Lafayette. The cloud-based software-as-a-service platform allows doctors and administrators to streamline, track and store their continuing-education credits from all providers, ensuring clinicians stay current on maintenance of certification requirements. Providence Business News spoke with the company’s CEO, Brad Artery.

PBN: You are quoted as saying that MOCINGBIRD’s new headquarters in North Kingstown’s Wickford Village is “fantastic, functional and affordable.” Can you elaborate on what makes this spot such a good pick for your company’s new home?

ARTERY: We are a geographically distributed team that delivers big results through remote working. However, as we continue to grow, we’ve reached a critical mass of team members located in or near Rhode Island. We periodically need space to effectively train and communicate … and because we enjoy each other!

The Mill offers very affordable space with other established and startup companies. We enjoy meeting and speaking with other tenants. The walking/running/biking trails at Ryan Park are very accessible, as are the Wickford Village shops and Wickford Train Station. Finally, we have four University of Rhode Island interns and expect that number to grow – our proximity to URI is an added bonus.

PBN: How does welcoming interns align with the company’s overall mission?

ARTERY: I am a huge fan of interns, primarily based on the energy, creativity of thought, diversity of background and affordability of the students. I have the good fortune to teach as an adjunct at Rhode Island College and Providence College and am a guest lecturer at URI and Quinnipiac College. This gives me the opportunity to interact with many talented students – and potential future employees! The culture we are creating at MOCINGBIRD is characterized by diversity, high energy, curiosity, a sense of urgency and fun.

With that culture in mind, interns are and will remain a great fit for MOCINGBIRD. That culture ultimately leads to a passionate and highly engaged team that is driven to deliver a positive impact on health care clinicians’ lives through our MOCINGBIRD application.

PBN: The company’s technology deals with helping physicians track their education and certification credentials. Can you tell us about that?

ARTERY: The administrative burden placed on health care clinicians to consume continuous education and to track and meet ongoing state license and board certification requirements is extremely complex and inefficient – and it’s getting worse. As our founder, Dr. Ian Madom, has stated, “Doctors want to focus on patients instead of paperwork.”

MOCINGBIRD solves this. Our platform combines a digital filing cabinet, a dashboard that clearly highlights all ongoing requirements and deadlines in one place and a marketplace of continuing educational content. This enables clinicians to easily chart progress and effectively consume education to remain on track with ongoing requirements. MOCINGBIRD is both web-based, at MOCINGBIRD.com, and a mobile app.

PBN: You say your technology is “frictionless.” What does that mean?

ARTERY: For our digital filing cabinet, clinicians can drag and drop files and/or take pictures of documents for immediate upload to MOCINGBIRD. For our dashboard, we’ve written the rules for all 50 states and all certifying boards so clinicians can immediately see their unique requirements. Our Learning Center contains over 700 courses that are immediately accessible for clinicians. We’ve built and continue to build the MOCINGBIRD app to automate all of the tasks that are manual for clinicians today. We refer to that as “frictionless.”

PBN: What are some of MOCINGBIRD’s future goals?

ARTERY: We’re extremely focused on selling and user growth in the next six to 12 months. Our goals are 5,000 clinician users by the end of this year, growing to almost 10 times that amount by the end of next year. We passionately believe our MOCINGBIRD platform makes a positive difference on clinicians and puts time back in their busy lives. So, we’re eager to deliver that.

