Five Questions With: Dr. Sapna Chowdhry

By
-
Dr. Sapna Chowdhry / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
Dr. Sapna Chowdhry / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

Dr. Sapna Chowdhry Medical director, Rhode Island Public Health Institute and Open Door Health 1. What drew you to this leadership role at Open Door Health, particularly after holding the same position at a larger practice? What really drew me to this new role is the Rhode Island Public Health Institute’s mission and the culture

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

A Simplified Approach to Designing and Implementing Internal Control in the Hospitality Industry

In my previous article, Internal Controls & Audits: Keys to a Resilient Hospitality Business, I…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display