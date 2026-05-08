Five Questions With: Dr. Sapna Chowdhry

What really drew me to this new role is the Rhode Island Public Health Institute’s mission and the culture they’ve instilled throughout the entire organization. I’ve been following their work closely since they opened Open Door Health in 2020, and I was always impressed with their approach to delivering complex, trauma-informed, compassionate care in a setting where every patient feels seen and respected.Everybody deserves affirming, high-quality care provided by trained professionals who listen, who care about them, and who understand their unique needs. For patients in the LGBTQ+ community, the most glaring gaps in care stem from a general lack of training and exposure in traditional medical education settings. A survey of New England-based M.D. students in 2018 showed a large majority of aspiring providers did not feel adequately prepared to medically care for sexual and gender minority patients.Open Door Health has built a team that is highly skilled, compassionate, affirming and deeply committed to this work. There’s a strong emphasis on education for both patients and providers and a clear understanding of the unique challenges members of the LGBTQ+ community face. We’ve strived to create a judgment-free environment where patients can access high-quality, comprehensive care and feel comfortable being themselves – and it’s resonating with the people we serve.Between grant funding, philanthropic donations and clinical revenue, we as an organization are fortunate to have steady, diversified streams of income – and we’re able to use that financial stability to ensure patients’ immediate needs are met, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.Given my background in internal medicine and infectious diseases, I’m excited to support and strengthen the cutting-edge work the clinic is already doing. I also hope to integrate some of my education and passion for lifestyle medicine into patient care to help reduce chronic disease burden and support overall well-being.