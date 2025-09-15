Five Questions With: Jennifer La Luz

Jennifer La Luz took over as vice president of operations for Kent County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 1. Over the past year, La Luz has been serving as the hospital’s operational readiness executive for the transition to Epic, an electronic health record software system used by hospitals, medical groups and health care organizations to manage patient data, appointments and billing.
La Luz also has worked on expanding access to testing and procedural services. She recently spoke with Providence Business News about her new role.
PBN: What are your goals for your new role?
LA LUZ:
My top priority is to improve access to ambulatory care in our community by collaborating with our testing, imaging and rehabilitation departments to connect patients with care teams when they need them.
Since patient needs are constantly evolving, it's essential that we remain agile in how we respond. Another key goal is to streamline workflows for our teams, enabling them to focus more on delivering exceptional care and service.
PBN
: Why did you choose to pursue a career in health care operations?
LA LUZ:
I spent the first 18 to 20 years of my health care career in quality and process improvement, where I loved collaborating with cross-functional teams to solve problems and enhance outcomes.
A few years ago, I had the opportunity to step into health care operations through our Diagnostic Imaging department, and I was immediately hooked. Operations allows me to make a tangible impact by improving access for patients, increasing efficiency for staff and ultimately advancing the health of our community.
PBN: What recent trends have you noticed in access to testing and procedural services?
LA LUZ:
Much of what we’re seeing is shaped by our service area, which includes over 300,000 people and an aging population that’s growing faster than the national average. This has driven our strategic focus on becoming nationally recognized for excellence in geriatric care. We've launched several initiatives, including an Acute Care for the Elderly unit, achieving Geriatric Emergency Department Silver Level recognition, and most recently becoming the 25th hospital in the nation to earn the Geriatric Surgery Verification from the American College of Surgeons.
With this demographic shift, we've seen increased demand for joint replacements, hip fracture repairs, and related CT and MRI imaging. In response, we’ve expanded MRI hours to include evenings and weekends and added diagnostic mammography at our Pawtucket site to meet rising demand for screening mammograms.
We’re also seeing growing demand in cardiac and pulmonary care. To address this, we opened a nuclear medicine stress testing lab at Care New England [Health System’s] Butler Hospital campus and expanded pulmonary function testing to evenings and Saturdays at Kent Hospital.
PBN: How will the transition to Epic affect Kent Hospital’s operations?
LA LUZ:
Epic will be transformative. It will unify our inpatient and outpatient systems onto a single platform, significantly streamlining operations. Tools like MyChart will improve communication with patients, support preventive care tracking and enable more convenient self-scheduling.
Epic’s robust reporting and emerging AI [artificial intelligence] capabilities will allow us to monitor real-time trends, quickly respond to patient needs and identify inefficiencies. This access to timely, actionable data will help us better allocate resources and continuously improve care delivery.
PBN: What challenges have you noticed in improving patients’ access to care? How do you plan to address these?
LA LUZ:
Uncomplicated access is crucial. The transition to Epic will enhance communication among care teams, [as well as] with patients, and expanded online self-scheduling will be a game-changer for many.
Another challenge is ensuring we provide the right services where they’re needed. We’ve addressed this by expanding imaging services in Pawtucket and cardiac testing in Providence, responding directly to community demand. This past spring, we also opened a pharmacy inside our ambulatory building in Pawtucket; patients can now see their providers and fill their prescriptions at one convenient location in a single trip.
Staffing remains a significant hurdle, particularly for specialized roles like mammography and echo techs, respiratory therapists and physical therapists. To address this, we partner with colleges and technical schools to provide clinical rotations and develop the next generation of health care professionals.
Our pharmacy leadership recently launched a pharmacy technician training program to create a career path for those interested in health care. All five of the students graduated and have taken permanent positions in Care New England.
Our staff-led Employee Engagement program also fosters a positive culture, making Kent Hospital a place where people want to build their careers.
