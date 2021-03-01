Five Questions With: Tiffney Davidson-Parker

Last month, Tiffney Davidson-Parker took over as president and chief operating officer of The Providence Center. She came to Rhode Island from South Carolina after standing out during the center’s national search for a new leader.

Davidson-Parker spoke with Providence Business News about her background in behavioral health and social work and some of her immediate goals for The Providence Center.

PBN: You were serving as CEO of Universal Therapeutic Services, which you also founded, in South Carolina just before you came to The Providence Center. What made you decide to make the jump to The Providence Center?

DAVIDSON-PARKER: Yes, establishing and growing Universal Therapeutic Services is one of my greatest accomplishments. In building UTS, it was always part of the design to recruit a diverse team of clinical and business professionals that would sustain the efforts established to ensure quality service delivery continues and grows in South Carolina and abroad.

Meeting this goal has afforded me additional time to serve greater and grow personally and professionally. Therefore, deciding to transition to The Providence Center was in direct alignment. The mission and vision of The Providence Center resonate with my personal goals. I believe that every person should have a choice of service that is eclectic and innovative, affordable, accessible and culturally sensitive.

PBN: Aside from your many leadership roles in behavioral health care, what is your background in the field? Did you start out as a social worker?

DAVIDSON-PARKER: I attained a [bachelor’s] degree in speech pathology and audiology from South Carolina State University. Initially, I began as a speech pathologist in the school system and quickly realized that while I enjoyed working with children, my purpose was to assist greater. I witnessed children attend school hungry, unsanitary and [their] parents disheveled.

I did not choose to become a social worker; instead social work chose me, of which I am ever grateful. While serving as a program coordinator for a community-based mental health agency in Hyattsville, Md., my efforts were observed and led to being invited to attend Howard University’s School of Social Work [master’s program] with a generous scholarship.

I have been fortunate to conduct research with No Child Left Behind, The President’s New Freedom Commission to Eliminate Mental Health Disparities, worked to establish multiple mental health care agencies and served as program director for the District of Columbia Department of Mental Health, to name a few.

PBN: Do you still find time to see patients occasionally?

DAVIDSON-PARKER: As it stands, my time is primarily devoted to the mission and vision of The Providence Center. However, in my free time, I may provide therapy services intermittently.

PBN: What are some of your priorities as The Providence Center’s new leader?

DAVIDSON-PARKER: With a month under my belt, the major priorities are:

To build on the diverse teams of clinical professionals through workforce development initiatives that will yield an increase in ethnically diverse leaders.

To cultivate collaborative community based partnerships.

To increase philanthropic and grant funding.

PBN: As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, have you noticed any broad ways that the health crisis has affected behavioral health care needs or treatment?

DAVIDSON-PARKER: I have observed a dramatic influx of individuals dealing with grief, trauma, anxiety and depression. Thankfully, with the availability to utilize telehealth, clinicians are able to render services more efficiently, despite potential barriers, while remaining safe.

At The Providence Center, we are hopeful to continue service delivery that meets people where they are. We are pleased to continue offering a combination of in-person and telehealth services and supports.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.