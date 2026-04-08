Former state official cleared of ethics violations in 2023 Philadelphia trip

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FORMER STATE administration director James E. Thorsen was cleared of all ethics violations related to a March 2023 Philadelphia work trip, the Rhode Island Ethics Commission confirmed Wednesday. / PBN FILE PHOTO

PROVIDENCE – Former state administration director James E. Thorsen has been cleared of all ethics violations stemming from a March 2023 work trip to Philadelphia, the R.I. Ethics Commission confirmed Wednesday. Thorsen, who had faced up to $52,000 in potential fines for three alleged violations, was accused of improperly accepting a $133-per-person lunch from Scout

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