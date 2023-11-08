Gamm Theatre names new board president, members

WARWICK – Miriam Weizenbaum, chief of the R.I. Office of the Attorney General’s Civil Division, was named the new board president for the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre during the performing arts nonprofit’s annual meeting on Oct. 23.

Weizenbaum, the theater says, has served on the board since 2014 and was its vice president last year.

In a statement, Weizenbaum said the organization must face the realities of financing and fundraising in the midst of higher costs and understand how to recapture the Gamm Theatre’s audience to find long-standing success.

“The good news is that we the board, the staff and our supporters know that what is solid and what is immutable is The Gamm,” she said.

Bill Stone, an attorney and co-founder of national legal services firm Outside GC LLC, was named board vice president, the organization said. Don Wineberg, a corporate and health care law attorney, was named the board’s secretary.

New board members named include:

Nancy Evans Lloyd, a marketing and organizational consultant in the creative business sector.

Jamall Pollock, a licensed social worker and academic adviser, and associate dean of Brown University’s College for Co-Curricular & Post-Graduate Opportunities.

Jordan Rossi, a certified public accountant for Sansiveri, Kimball & Co.

Danielle Salisbury, executive director of Warwick Center for the Arts.

Tara McCreery Wood, former head of employee relations for the National Football League.

