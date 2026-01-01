Gated beach retreat in Narragansett sells for $2.29M

NARRAGANSETT – A 1,400-square-foot home that was built on the beach in 1945 recently sold for $2.29 million, according to public records.

The 16 Percy Lane home, located near the East Matunuck Jetty and East Matunuck State Beach, comes with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

According to the property’s listing on Zillow, the oceanfront home has approximately 88 feet of direct Atlantic Ocean frontage and is located within a gated community. The listing states that the home includes three levels of decks oriented toward the water.

The listing also noted that nearly every room in the home has views of the ocean. It also states that the property includes two additional overflow parking spaces in a nearby neighborhood parking area.

According to the Zillow listing and a prior listing from Lila Delman Compass, the home has been updated with hurricane-rated windows and doors and has been elevated on new structural concrete piers to reduce flood risk. The listings also state that the home is equipped with central heating and air conditioning.

The town’s online property tax evaluation database indicates that the home includes an outdoor shower.

The home was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.58 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.12 acres of land alone was valued at $1.2 million.

The seller in this transaction was represented by Michael Himmel, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Rita Wright, of RE/MAX Professionals.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Richard Swanson, of Sarasota, Fla., and it was purchased by 16 Percy Lane LLC, a limited liability company based in Barrington. The limited liability company is headed by its manager, Gregory Ryan, of Wake Forest, N.C., according to corporate records filed with the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.