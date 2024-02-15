General Assembly leaders split on tax cuts, other policy issues at Chamber event

Enroll Now! Deadline is February 16th. No extensions can be granted.

De la Cruz said she supports increasing school choice through an expansion on charter schools, sharing an anecdote of a local business owner who told her a recent job applicant from Providence was unable to read and fill out the application without assistance.

Chippendale, R-Coventry, worried that the simmering health care challenges from rising costs of insurance to staffing shortages will get worse as the state's population ages.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

"I'll do my best [to keep taxes level], but I cannot make that commitment," he said. Shekarchi said the House has already received a total of $1 billion in requests from agencies and departments outside of the proposed fiscal 2025 budget, such as free public school lunches and the "baby bond" initiative supported by General Treasurer James Diossa.Previous "strategic" tax cuts were enacted last year, Shekarchi said, including the $50,000 exemption to the tangible property tax levied on business equipment and assets that went into effect Jan. 1. This year, Gov. Daniel J. McKee's"It will be much more vanilla," he said of the budget. "This is going to be a time to prioritize.""we have structural deficits coming back." Meanwhile, the state is still facing enormous challenges with fiscal implications, from education to housing to infrastructure."Everything costs more," she said. "It's already difficult to put gas in your car and food on the table.""I worry about a collapse of the health care system," he said.