Ghana chooses Bryant University for its base camp during FIFA World Cup 2026

SMITHFIELD – The Ghana Football Association has chosen Bryant University as its team base camp for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ghana will utilize Bryant’s 43,000-square-foot field house and training, recovery, and wellness facilities when Canada, Mexico and the United States host the FIFA World Cup 2026 from June 11 to July 19. Seven games are scheduled for June 13 to July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. This will mark Ghana’s fifth appearance in the tournament. The team will face Panama on June 17 in Toronto, Canada; England at Gillette Stadium on June 23 and Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia. “Being selected as the Base Camp for Team Ghana underscores the caliber of Bryant’s campus, our commitment to excellence, and the intentional investments we’ve made to support high-performing student-athletes,” said Bill Smith, vice president for athletics and recreation at Bryant University. The team also plans to lodge at The Graduate hotel in downtown Providence. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said the city is “committed to being a festive destination for soccer fans from around the world and look forward to announcing our fan experience plans.” Bryant University President Ross Gittell said the recognition shows the “enthusiasm that this opportunity will bring to Rhode Island, New England and well beyond.” Gov. Daniel J. McKee in June 2025 announced the formation of the nonprofit called Ocean State 2026 to help coordinate efforts to promote local businesses and attractions, develop sponsorships and conduct fundraising. Airbnb announced on Wednesday that it has invested $250,000 into the Rhode Island Summer of Soccer program, the first private funding secured by the nonprofit.

Earlier this month R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors awarded $250,000 in grants, including $100,000 to Ocean State 2026 to fund World Cup watch parties.