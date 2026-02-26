Ghana chooses Bryant University for its base camp during FIFA World Cup 2026

TOPICS
Earlier this month R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors awarded $250,000 in grants, including $100,000 to Ocean State 2026 to fund World Cup watch parties.R.I. General Treasurer James A. Diossa, Ocean State 2026 chairman, said the state “will be invested in [Ghana’s] success, knowing how they made Bryant University their first choice in the selection process.” AN estimated to be as many as 1 million visitors to the region over the 39 days, the influx of World Cup tourists could generate more than $300 million in economic impact for Rhode Island, as more than 400,000 visitors are expected to travel through the Providence metro area during the tournament. McKee said hosting the team puts “Rhode Island on the international stage and will help build on our record-breaking tourism numbers, bringing even more visitors to our state.” “We look forward to working with our partners in Massachusetts and across New England to ensure a safe, exciting, and memorable summer for players and fans alike,” he said. Jonathan Walker, executive director of the Rhode Island Sports Commission, said officials are working to ensure that the FIFA World Cup “leaves behind a legacy of passion for the sport and a commitment to growing the game of soccer in Rhode Island.” ”Partnering with the Black Stars will fuel these young players’ passion,” he said. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.