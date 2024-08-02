Graney stepping down as president of Electric Boat

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

PROVIDENCE – Kevin Graney, who has served has president of Electric Boat since 2019, will retire on Dec. 1. Parent company General Dynamics on Thursday said Mark Rayha, who currently serves as senior vice president and chief operating officer of Electric Boat, will succeed Graney as president effective Dec. 1. “[Graney] has served General Dynamics

and Electric Boat. His shipbuilding expertise and strong leadership have been instrumental to the performance and continuous improvement of both NASSCO and Electric Boat," said Phebe Novakovic, General Dynamics chairman and CEO.

Graney joined General Dynamics in 1995 and served in a variety of leadership roles at both Electric Boat and NASSCO before becoming a general manager and then president of NASSCO from 2013 to 2019 and president of Electric Boat in 2019.

Rayha joined General Dynamics in 1989 at Land Systems. He became chief financial officer of General Dynamics Mission Systems in 2015. He joined Electric Boat in 2020 and served as chief financial officer from 2021 to 2023. He became chief operating officer in 2023.

Electric Boat has a submarine shipyard at Quonset Point in North Kingstown where it employs 6,500, according to PBN research.

