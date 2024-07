Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

NEWPORT – A herd of hand-crafted elephant sculptures has landed in Newport, part of "The Great Elephant Migration" public art installation founded by U.K.-based nonprofit Elephant Family USA.

Part of its first tour of the United States, the local stop running until Sept. 2 is being curated by Art & Newport founder Dodie Kazanjian in collaboration with the Newport Restoration Foundation.

The elephants were designed and sculpted by Indigenous or Adivasi artisans from various tribes located in India’s Nilgiri Hills region.

“The vision of 100 hand-made Indian elephants migrating across America, in my mind, is a monumental, cinematic and moving work of performance art,” said Kazanjian.

On Friday NRF president and Frankie Vagnone said after only one day into the event, Rough Point has already welcomed more than 1,000 attendees

”It has been amazing,” he said. “Yesterday we had almost 600 people and we’ve had close to 200 today before noon.”

The Rough Point installation will also feature contemporary artist Hadi Falapishi’s “Searchers,” an exhibition of 100 paintings, sculptures and other objects located inside the inside the property's solarium.

The largest of the exhibits are the 52 elephants located on the lawn of Salve Regina University’s McAuley Hall, with other locations presented at the Great Friends Meeting House and The Breakers mansion.

Made from the invasive Lantana camara weed, the sculptures were created to raise natural habitat awareness, support Indigenous-led conservation efforts “and promote peaceful coexistence between humans and animals,” according to Elephant Family USA.

Each elephant will be available for purchase through The Great Elephant Migration website

with proceeds benefiting non-governmental organizations performing conservation work around the world.

Ruth Ganesh, coexistence collective co-founder and trustee of the Elephant Family NGO in a statement said worldwide population growth need not negatively impact wildlife.

“The extraordinary success of this compassionate coexistence is a testament to the power of collective empathy," she said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com