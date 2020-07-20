Green Peaks Analytical becomes R.I.’s first licensed medical marijuana lab

PROVIDENCE – Green Peaks Analytical has been licensed as Rhode Island’s first medical marijuana sampling and testing laboratory, according to the R.I. Department of Health Monday.

RIDOH said the licensing process is part of an on-going process in the state to improve medical marijuana product safety and transparency.

“Like all other patients in Rhode Island, people who use medical marijuana deserve to have access to safe medication, and they deserve to have accurate information about that medication,” said RIDOH Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

Many laboratories across the country are only licensed to test, but Green Peaks Analytical, owned by R.I. Analytical Laboratories Inc., will be able to collect samples directly from licensed cultivators and licensed compassion centers, which are medical cannabis stores.

- Advertisement -

Over a six-week period, the R.I. Department of Business Regulations’ Office of Cannabis Regulation will gather feedback from cultivators, compassion centers, Green Peaks Analytical and the patient community about the process. According to RIDOH, DBR will then establish a time frame by which all medical marijuana products will be required to have a potency totals, which will be verified by a licenses laboratory on the product’s labels.

RIDOH and DBR will work with licensed labs so that future certifications will eventually include information on pesticides, metals or solvents, according to the announcement. There is no timeframe as of yet when the state will partner with these licensed laboratories, other than this process being a “phased approach.”

“The increased oversight that RIDOH and DBR will be providing will help ensure that critical product safeguards are in place for medical marijuana patients,” said Alexander-Scott in a statement.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Gagosz@PBN.com.