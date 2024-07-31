Bishop Hendricken president Marciano to step down; principal DeCiccio to lead school

WARWICK – There will be a leadership change and restructuring at Bishop Hendricken High School.
The all-boys Catholic high school announced Tuesday that The Rev. Robert L. Marciano will step down on Sept. 1 as Hendricken’s president after more than five years at the helm. Marciano, according to Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence Secretary for Evangelization and Pastoral Planning Michael M. Lavigne, will continue serving as pastor of St. Kevin Parish and administrator of St. Benedict Parish in the city.
Additionally, Hendricken’s principal, Mark DeCiccio, will assume the school’s primary leadership role. Hendricken says DeCiccio being the school’s sole leader aligns with the model of principal-led schools already in place with other Diocesan high schools.
Hendricken says Marciano – a Hendricken alum – helped increase fundraising and had “many successes” across faith-based initiatives, academics, service opportunities, veteran events, performing arts, athletics and improvements at the school.
“It has been the honor of my lifetime to have served as president at the school that I love and will always call home,” Marciano said in a statement. “My prayers and support for our green and gold family will continue now and in the future. As I have often said: ‘once a Hawk, always a Hawk.’ ”
