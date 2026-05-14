Historic College Hill home on Olive St. sells for $2.2M, highest neighborhood sale of 2026

PROVIDENCE – A historic Greek Revival home at 6 Olive St. on Providence’s East Side sold for $2.2 million, marking the highest single-family residential sale in the College Hill neighborhood so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Built in 1850, the residence contains eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and more than 6,000 square feet of living space across multiple levels, according to a real estate listing from Residential Properties, which represented the sellers in the deal. The property sits on a roughly 9,073-square-foot lot within walking distance of Brown University, the Rhode Island School of Design, shopping districts and downtown Providence, the real estate firm said.

The historic home features a blend of preserved 19th-century architectural elements and updated interior spaces designed for modern living, according to Residential Properties. Granite stairs lead to the front entrance, which is framed by tapered columns characteristic of the Greek Revival style. Inside, the home includes hardwood floors, crown molding, multiple fireplaces and a double parlor with original detailing.

A formal dining room with a bay window sits adjacent to an updated eat-in kitchen equipped with stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, a center island and a butler’s pantry. A family room at the rear of the house opens onto a brick patio and landscaped backyard through atrium doors, the listing states.

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The second floor contains four bedrooms, including a primary suite with a dressing room and renovated bathroom featuring a double vanity and glass-enclosed shower. Additional bedrooms on the level include en suite accommodations and a Jack-and-Jill bathroom arrangement, the real estate firm said. The third floor contains another bedroom suite, along with several additional rooms that can be used for office space, guest quarters, or other flexible uses, according to Residential Properties.

Public records show the property has 5,101 square feet of above-grade living area, along with additional finished upper-story space and a lower level containing a two-car integral garage and mudroom area.

According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2025 at nearly $2.1 million, including $510,400 for the land, $1.5 million for the building and $33,200 for outbuildings.

Jim DeRentis, a sales associate with Residential Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was represented by the Sweeney Advisory Group of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Chabad of College Hill Inc., of Providence. The property was purchased by Alexis Sheehan Barrick and Adam Barrick, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.