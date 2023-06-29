Horsley Witten Group Appoints Nathan Kelly President

Horsley Witten Group, a full-service environmental consulting firm, has appointed Nathan Kelly president.

Kelly, of Providence, has been instrumental in the growth of the company during the past two decades, having provided professional planning, zoning and facilitation services to more than 50 municipalities throughout New England. He is recognized as a leading expert in the disciplines of comprehensive planning, affordable housing, regulatory reform, village and downtown planning, low impact development and watershed assessment.

He was appointed to the R.I. State Legislature’s Land Use Commission in 2021, and has served as president of the R.I. Chapter of the American Planning Association.