House panel OKs $15.2B budget with phased-in wealth tax, inspector general

By
-
THE HOUSE FINANCE COMMITTEE on Friday approved a $15.2 billion budget proposal for fiscal 2027. From left is House Finance Committee Chair Marvin Abney; House Speaker Christopher Blazejewski; and House Majority Leader Katherine Kazarian during a pre-vote budget briefing. PBN PHOTO/ CHRIS ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – A key House panel on Friday approved a $15.2 billion fiscal 2027 state budget that includes a phased-in wealth tax and funding for an inspector general’s office. The tax-and-spending package approved 13-2 by the House Committee on Finance is a roughly $860 million increase from the previous year and $344 million more than

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

South County Art Association Enhances Its Space and Saves Energy

Energy efficiency improvements can help small businesses and nonprofit organizations reduce energy use while enhancing…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display