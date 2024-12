Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – General Assembly leaders in both chambers say the 2025 legislative session will be more about oversight than any groundbreaking reforms when it kicks off on Jan. 7. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi told Providence Business News that the upcoming session will include “the most challenging” budget he has faced since being elevated to the

“We have made a lot of strategic investments of [American Rescue Plan Act] money. I think this year is going to be about making sure our directives are carried out in an effective and efficient way,” he said. “We don't have the excess income we have had in recent years.”

“There are a lot of things we can do at the General Assembly," he said. "We can delay the implementation of some things. And we have a rainy-day fund.”

As for any tax or fee hikes, Shekarchi said "everything is on the table.”

Despite receiving more than $200 million from the federal government, Shekarchi expects the state will have to step in to cover some of the remaining cost to rebuild the Washington Bridge.

“The question is how much and when?" he said.

In the other chamber, health care remains a top priority, Senate President Dominick K. Ruggerio told PBN.

"We have tried to address this over a period of time,” he said, citing the state's shortage of primary care physicians and the study commission looking into a potential medical school at the University of Rhode Island.

In addition, he has not given up on the state persuading Hasbro Inc. to stay in Rhode Island instead of relocating to Boston, but he acknowledged that there's a concern about a “ripple effect” of other businesses in the state requesting financial incentives to stay.

“We are on defense now," Ruggerio said. "These situations are going to hurt the economy. It is the same with CVS. We can't take these hits.”

Ruggerio and Shekarchi confirmed that Hasbro has made no formal requests for financial incentives.

Both leaders said they support open hearings as early as January on what led to the failure of the Washington Bridge, which carries Interstate 195 across the Seekonk River between Providence and East Providence.

“We are hoping to get more additional information. And if we have to have a joint committee meeting with the House, we will go that route," said Ruggerio. "We have to get to the bottom of this situation."

“It's still been a quality-of-life issue,” said new Senate Majority Leader Valerie J. Lawson, D-East Providence. "We need to not only make sure the bridge is rebuilt. But that something like that never happens again. People need to feel good about the process. And have faith in government.”

As for Rhode Island taxpayers picking up the tab to complete the project, “the [request for proposal] process will dictate that,” she said.

“You can bet on that,” said Ruggerio.

