HousingWorks RI: Affordable housing scarce across entire state

And then there were none.

Two years ago, households earning under $100,000 a year could afford to buy a home in 14 of Rhode Island’s 39 municipalities. Last year, the number dropped to just one: Central Falls.

But as the release of HousingWorks RI’s annual Housing Fact Book Friday shows, the task of charting the decline of housing affordability in the Ocean State mirrors the plot of an Agatha Christie murder mystery.

That’s because not a single community in the state is affordable to any household earning the median income of $107,452 a year, based on an analysis of year-end 2023 single family home sales via the State-Wide Multiple Listing Service and U.S. Census Bureau data.

An annual income of at least $120,430 is now needed to buy a home in Central Falls, according to the 2024 edition of the report from the housing policy research group based at Roger Williams University. The report uses the most recently available federal, state and local data sets.

The median price of a single-family home climbed 112% in Central Falls since 2018, the biggest increase of any municipality. But the median household income in Rhode Island’s smallest and most densely populated city is $43,092, according to the U.S. Census’ 2022 American Community Survey.

All three communities on Aquidneck Island – Portsmouth, Middletown and Newport – along with six others – Bristol, Hopkinton, Narragansett, Pawtucket, Providence, and Woonsocket – also saw the price of a single family home rise 50% or more.

Woonsocket topped the list for most affordable home prices. Yet the minimum household income required to buy a home in Woonsocket was $119,123. The median annual household income there is $54,398.

Burrillville is the only municipality where the state’s median household income for renters –$45,560 – is sufficient to afford to rent the average-priced 2-bedroom apartment.

“We’ve just been simply underproducing housing particularly at the lower-income level for such a long period of time,” said Brenda Clement, HousingWorks RI executive director. “It’s troubling. It’s certainly an economic development issue because it’s a workforce recruitment and retention issue.”

More than a third of Rhode Island households, or 143,023 of them, spend more than 30% of their annual income on rent, mortgage payments, and other housing costs. Beyond that threshold, a household may struggle to afford food, health care, transportation and child care expenses.

“One of out three Rhode Islanders are cost-burdened,” Clement said. “So what that means is that either you are the one, or somebody within your network, or somebody in your family or who works for you.”

Rhode Island’s median household income of $81,370 requires a monthly budget of $2,043 for housing and utilities combined to avoid being housing cost-burdened.

For the median household income among renters of $45,560, housing-related costs cannot exceed $1,139.

The report’s release comes just two and a half weeks before Election Day when Rhode Island voters will consider a $120 million bond to increase the availability of long-term affordable homes and support community revitalization. About $80 million of that amount would subsidize the availability of low- and moderate-income affordable housing production.