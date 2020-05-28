I-195 district development continues through coronavirus pandemic

PROVIDENCE – Several key projects overseen by the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission are progressing despite the coronavirus pandemic, the commission’s executive director said recently.

They include the Aloft Hotel, the 175-room hotel under construction adjacent to the Wexford Innovation Center, also known as Point225, as well as a new apartment building on Parcel 30.

The hotel groundbreaking event had to be canceled but construction has continued throughout the pandemic, explained Caroline Skuncik, commission executive director.

The hotel site work is completed and the foundation is under construction, she said.

- Advertisement -

On Parcel 30, the site of the Chestnut Commons mixed-use apartment and retail building, an occupancy permit was expected to be issued in May. The development team reported that it has pre-leased several units among the 92 luxury apartments, Skuncik told I-195 commission members this month.

In other district news:

The Garrahy Garage, built just outside the district lines and providing covered parking for its tenants, has received a permit of occupancy and is open for limited parking.

Parcel 28, the mixed-use apartment building pursued by the Exeter Property Group, is moving through its pre-development stages. The 250-unit apartment project has received construction bids and expects to start later this year.

Parcel 6 on the East Side is also in the pre-development stage. The 62-unit apartment building with a grocery at street level is at 70% design completion and the developer expects to start construction later this year.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.