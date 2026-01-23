In 2024, voters OK’d $120M housing bond; McKee is seeking another one

By
-
A $120 MILLION housing bond issue was approved by voters statewide in November 2024. Gov. Daniel J. McKee wants to put another $120 million bond issue for affordable housing on the ballot in November. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
Over the last two decades, Rhode Island voters have approved five bonds totaling $310 million aimed at making housing more affordable, but now Gov. Daniel J. McKee is saying the state needs $120 million more. Some say the state needs to work on spending the money more effectively. McKee’s $14.9 billion fiscal 2027 state budget

