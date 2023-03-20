Integra launches new initiative to support projects addressing health equity

PROVIDENCE – Integra Community Care Network is launching a new initiative to address health equity issues in its communities.

The new Integra Social Partnerships Initiative for Community Engagement & Equity, or I-SPICEE, will support community-based organizations for projects that help ensure health equity for all Rhode Islanders.

“Equity is at the core of what we do, and it’s absolutely central to our work to improve the health of our members and their communities,” said Dr. Joseph Diaz, Care New England Health System’s chief health equity officer, and medical director for Integra’s Medicaid Accountable Entity program. “We’re committed to identifying inequities in health outcomes and working with our providers and community partners to address them.”

Integra is accepting proposals from organizations through April 27. It will then select up to three proposals, which will each receive up to $125,000 in funding over an 18-month period. Selected projects are expected to get underway in September.

“We’re asking organizations that have expertise and experience to help us name the health equity problems that are most important to the communities they serve and propose solutions that we could implement together,” Diaz said. “We’re hoping to learn with our partners what impact our efforts have on population health and disparities, what relationships we need to be effective, and how we can best engage communities around complex health issues.”

Interested organizations can learn more about I-SPICEE and the application process at https://www.integracare.org/ispicee. Integra will also host a virtual information session for potential applicants on March 30.

Integra Community Care Network is comprised of Care New England Health System, Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corp., and South County Health.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.