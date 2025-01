Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

JOHNSTON – The Town Council Tuesday voted in favor of the mayor’s plan to stop the proposed construction of a low-income housing development in favor of a new public safety complex, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. Joseph M. Polisena Jr. intends to use eminent domain to take all 31 acres on George Waterman Road where a 252-unit

Joseph M. Polisena Jr. intends to use eminent domain to take all 31 acres on George Waterman Road where a 252-unit low-income housing development has been proposed.

Polisena said he plans to construct a public safety municipal complex on the site that will include a new fire headquarters, police station and municipal hall.

“Our police officers and firefighters have endured unsafe and inadequate working conditions for far too long,” Polisena said in a statement.

He has said firefighters don’t have a fire alarm system or female bathrooms and showers. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether the mayor was referring to the fire department headquarters at 1520 Atwood Ave. or one or all of the town’s three other stations. He said firefighters are also dealing with a leaking roof, flooding dispatch room and living quarters that are “dangerously exposed” to toxic fumes.

To fund the project, the

town would pay for the $40 million public safety complex using cash reserves and funding streams from the police and fire departments, WPRI reported. Polisena said the town would renovate the high school instead of building a new one as planned.

Dozens of housing advocates protested Polisena’s proposal Tuesday outside of Johnston Municipal Court after being refused entry due to capacity concerns, according to the WPRI report.

Before the meeting on Tuesday, Kelly Morris Salvatore, an attorney for developer Waterman Chenango LLC, which has proposed the housing development, told WPRI-TV CBS 12 that the developer was not given notice of Polisena’s plan.