Kirby Perkins to lay off approximately 58 employees

MIDDLETOWN – Kirby Perkins Construction is set to lay off dozens of employees in September.

The company is planning to lay off about 58 employees on Sept. 6, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training July 8.

The federal notification law requires companies to alert the R.I. DLT before laying off a significant number of workers.

The layoffs come as the construction company is scheduled to finish a project at 646 Bellevue Ave., which is listed as the site of the historic “Miramar” mansion.

The

40,982-square-foot home on the Cliff Walk in Newport

sold

for $27 million September 2021, just $3 million short of the record residential property sale in Rhode Island.

It was not immediately clear what Kirby Perkins was working on at the site or how many employees the company would have left after the layoffs. A representative from Kirby Perkins did not immediately respond to PBN’s questions.