KLR opens Swiss branch

PROVIDENCE – Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd recently expanded its international presence with a new branch office in Switzerland, according to a news release.

The newly opened branch marks the accounting and business advisory firm’s seventh location and the second international one. Other offices include Providence, Pawtucket, Newport, Boston, Waltham, Mass., and Shanghai.

The new office will serve the firm’s existing European clients, as well as multinational companies with European operations, the release stated.

The new office in Lausanne, Switzerland, will be managed by Francheska Pimentel and Kenneth Freshman, partner, of the firm’s International Tax Services Group. They will be joined by Kristen Howze, international tax manager.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.