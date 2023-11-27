Lifespan’s nursing assistant training program graduates first class

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp.’s nursing assistant school recently graduated its first class.

The R.I. Department of Health licensed the school in May 2023 as a training program for nursing assistants. Now 16 students have graduated, seven of whom are from Providence, according to a news release.

All 16 graduates are expected to stay on and work as nursing assistants at Lifespan hospitals or facilities for at least one year.

The training was provided at no cost to students and all expenses were covered, including tuition, textbooks, supplies, exam fees and other costs such as child care and transportation.

