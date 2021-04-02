Listen to understand

By
-
In 2005, Rebecca Twitchell started Providence-based half full llc, a consulting business focused on helping groups and individuals with team building, retreats and event planning. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
In 2005, Rebecca Twitchell started Providence-based half full llc, a consulting business focused on helping groups and individuals with team building, retreats and event planning. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Rebecca Twitchell | half full llc founder, president Just like no two snowflakes are the same, no two people are the same either. If we did not already know that before the COVID-19 pandemic, we know it now. There is absolutely no way that any one person can understand what the next person just went…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display