Magistrate judge Lincoln Almond announces retirement

PROVIDENCE – After serving more than 20 years as Magistrate in the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island, Judge Lincoln D. Almond announced Friday he will retire from the position.

Almond, son of former Gov. Lincoln C. Almond, will leave office in May 2025, according to a news release. Almond’s decision to retire creates the opportunity for the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island to appoint a successor.

Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. praised Almond for his service.

“The Judges of the Court are deeply honored to express our gratitude to Judge Almond for his unwavering dedication and outstanding commitment to the judiciary and the community,” McConnell Jr. said. “His dedication to upholding the principles of justice and his relentless pursuit of excellence have set a remarkable example for us all. He will be missed.”

Before he was appointed to the federal bench, Almond was a private litigator at Edwards & Angell, LLP for 14 years.

Almond graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Almond then graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 1988. After law school, Almond served a two-year term as a law clerk to Peter C. Dorsey of the U.S. District Court of Connecticut. He was admitted to the Connecticut Bar in 1988 and then the Rhode Island Bar in 1990.