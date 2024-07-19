Magistrate judge Lincoln Almond announces retirement

By
-
AFTER SERVING more than 20 years as Magistrate in the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island, Judge Lincoln D. Almond announced Friday he will retire from the position./COURTESY OF U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE – After serving more than 20 years as Magistrate in the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island, Judge Lincoln D. Almond announced Friday he will retire from the position. Almond, son of former Gov. Lincoln C. Almond, will leave office in May 2025, according to a news release. Almond’s decision to retire creates the

