Alviti: Bridge bypass lanes could be opened this weekend; traffic snarls easing

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. on Wednesday said the state plans to open bypass lanes on the Washington Bridge as soon as this weekend to help ease major traffic snarls caused by the safety-related closure of westbound lanes. State officials on Dec. 11 said it could take two weeks or…