McKee seeks to eliminate taxes on Social Security, shore up health care

By
-
GOV DANIEL J. MCKEE addressed lawmakers during his annual "State of the State" address on Jan. 13, vowing a budget proposal he said would “put more money back in families’ pockets and raise incomes in every home." / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – During his fifth “State of the State” address before the General Assembly in the House chamber, Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday outlined key policy and budgetary priorities he will pursue for the 2027 fiscal year. McKee, who will be sending his sixth budget proposal to lawmakers on Jan. 15, vowed a budget

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR