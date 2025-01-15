McKee vows no broad-based tax hikes, sustaining existing budget investments

Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – During his fourth "State of the State" address, Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday said the administration plans to build upon the many strategic investments that have already been made in education, housing, infrastructure and economic development.

McKee, who will be sending his fifth budget request to lawmakers next week, tempered expectations for anyone hoping for administration support for new and ambitious big-ticket items in fiscal year 2026, but promised his budget would again be clear of any "

broad-based" tax increases.

“This plan isn’t just about a single budget or initiative,” he said from House Chambers at the Statehouse on Tuesday evening. “It’s a record of projects we put in the pipeline and a guide for how we’ll accelerate our progress in years to come.”

While state spending is expected to increase 3.7% on average over the next five years, revenues are only expected to grow by 2.5%. And the administration is

projecting a $250 million budget deficit.

“That creates a math problem that must be solved," McKee said.

To address the fiscal gap, McKee's budget will aim "

to right-size government while preserving programs that improve educational outcomes, raise incomes, and make our residents healthier."

"Raising incomes," McKee said, "is our best defense against rising costs and our best offense for growing our economy."

McKee will ask for increased funding for the Real Jobs Rhode Island workforce development initiative to train an additional 500 Rhode Islanders, and will launch

Ready to Build, a career and technical pre-apprenticeship program at the Community College of Rhode Island.

McKee will also redirect funds to protect existing high school dual enrollment programs that allow high school students to earn transferable college credits, and

increase state aid to local school districts by approximately $40 million, not including $2.5 million in grants for out-of-school learning.

Despite the state having the lowest death rate from firearms in the country and one of the lowest rates of gun ownership, McKee will again ask the General Assembly to pass an assault weapons ban, saying the close to 50,000 victims lost to gun violence across the country annually has become a “crucial public health issue impacting every single state."

The budget will continue RhodeRestore – the municipal infrastructure grant program that has resulted in more than $100 million in local upgrades to date – and provide a sustainable funding source to make the program permanent after next year.

And to address the shortage of primary care doctors, the budget will propose more student loan forgiveness for primary care physicians who commit to practicing in Rhode Island. The proposal will repeat the administration's failed request last year to include primary care providers in the rate review process conducted by the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner.

On

housing, McKee will again try to convince lawmakers to create a recurring funding stream for homelessness programs to the tune of an additional $4.4 million in fiscal 2026 and $8 million in 2027.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

McKee is asking Rhode Island to think beyond annual budget cycles."I am asking everyone who loves our state and who shares a deep sense of pride in Rhode Island to pull up a chair and work with me to help accelerate the progress we’ve made in the last four years," McKee said. "If you do, I know that the chapter we’re writing together now will be Rhode Island’s best one yet."