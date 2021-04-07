Merrow Group announces Superior Sewing Machine & Supply acquisition

FALL RIVER – The Merrow Group of Cos. announced it has acquired the assets and operations of Superior Sewing Machine & Supply LLC, which makes it the largest wholesale supplier of technical parts and supplies for the sewn products industry in the Western Hemisphere, according to Merrow.

Superior Sewing, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Fall River, will be run independently, according to a news release. The company also has offices in Miami and Los Angeles. Both Superior Sewing and the 183-year-old Merrow Group of Cos. will work to improve their distribution networks and introduce new product lines that make manufacturing operations across the world more efficient and profitable, according to the release.

Superior Sewing’s sales are reported to have grown 20% in 2020 in the third and fourth quarter, with annualized improvement despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We anticipate a recovery in the sewn products industry in 2021 and 2022, with year-over-year revenue growth of 15% to 20%,” said Merrow Group CEO Charlie Merrow.

“[We] believe that the combination of Superior and Merrow will create substantial synergies, provide for even greater quality control and bring new innovative products to Superior’s product offerings, all while providing the same Superior service and support we have been providing since 1949,” Lonny Schwartz, president of Superior Sewing, said in a statement.

The Merrow Group comprises four business units: manufacturing operations, brand and product, medical and wholesale supply. The strategic move to incorporate Superior Sewing solidifies Merrow’s investment in its wholesale division.

Merrow has a 300,000-square-foot headquarters in Fall River on 6 acres.

Post-pandemic, according to Charlie Merrow, the factories will retool to become more competitive, incorporating both machines and technology.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.