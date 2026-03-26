Middletown property sells for $3.6M, highest sale in town so far in 2026

MIDDLETOWN – A residential property on the Newport-Middletown line recently sold for $3.6 million, marking the highest sale in Middletown so far in 2026, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The property at 14 Kay Blvd. includes seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with approximately 6,200 square feet of living space.

The home, originally built in 1917, includes a main residence and a legal apartment above a two-car garage, according to Lila Delman Compass. The property is classified as a two-family residence in the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Interior features include a large kitchen with high-end appliances and a walk-in pantry with a beverage refrigerator, along with multiple living areas and a first-floor bedroom suite, according to the real estate firm.

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The property also includes an in-ground pool and spa.

According to the Middletown property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2023 at $1.6 million, including $752,700 for the land and $847,700 for the building.

Candice Sandman of Lila Delman Compass represented the seller. Paula Levasseur of Home Bound Realty represented the buyers.

A warranty deed recorded in Middletown shows the property was sold by Fleury Properties LLC, of Tiverton, to John and Amy King, of Naples, Fla.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.