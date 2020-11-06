Mocarski built apparel company to weather everything

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

A theme emerges when you speak with Susan Mocarski, owner and principal designer of rain apparel company Cleverhood LLC. The very ideals she has put to work in starting and operating her 10-year-old company have created products that are essentially tools for others to do the same. “It’s about getting out – rain or shine…