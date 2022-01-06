Neon Marketplace opens new gas station in Warwick with EV charging

WARWICK – After opening its first location in Middletown in the summer of 2020, Neon Marketplace is expanding its brand with a new convenience store with gas pumps and electric vehicle charging stations close to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

The new Neon Marketplace location at 1776 Post Road in Warwick features “Tesla Superchargers” alongside gas and diesel pumps, according to the company.

Neon Marketplace, which calls itself the “most innovative brand” in the convenience store industry, said the Warwick location is a 5,500-square-foot store that offers hot pizza made on-site in a brick oven, with 900 square feet of seating, and heat lamps outside. The store also offers freshly made hot and cold grinders, burgers, chicken sandwiches, coffee and espresso beverages.

“We are thrilled to bring Neon Marketplace’s model of modern convenience to Warwick’s City Centre, a busy hub of commerce,” said Peter Rasmussen, director of operations for Neon Marketplace. “Neon prides itself on offering premium products at bright, clean and technology-driven stores. … We provide the same great low price for fuel for all customers no matter what form of payment they choose and do not force anyone to join a club or discount program to save at the pump.”

Neon Marketplace, owned by Nick Giacobbi, George Giacobbi and Joseph Giacobbi, is now operating in three locations, including the original Middletown store and another store in Portsmouth, with a soon-to-open location at 965 Fall River Ave. in Seekonk to become the fourth. Each of the company’s locations employs 50 people, with wages reaching $17 per hour and $100,000 annual salaries for general managers, according to the company.

By the end of the year, the Giacobbi family business said it plans to have 10 Neon Marketplace stores in operation, with a long-term goal of running 150 stores throughout New England.

