Neronha: Blue Cross’ proposed rate hike for individual market ‘staggering, unfair’

By
-
R.I. ATTORNEY GENERAL Peter F. Neronha is urging the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner to reject Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island's proposed 14.3% rate hike for its individual market. /COURTESY OFFICE OFFICE OF PETER F. NERONHA

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha is urging the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner to reject Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s proposed 14.3% individual market increase affecting more than 17,500 consumers, his office announced Friday.  In his statement as R.I.’s health care advocate, Neronha said Blue Cross has sought

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR