Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NEW BEDFORD – The city has reached a $3.5 million settlement with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority over land acquired by eminent domain for the downtown passenger rail station, the mayor’s office announced on Tuesday. The agreement comes four years after the MBTA executed the first of five land takings to obtain space to build

NEW BEDFORD – The city has reached a $3.5 million settlement with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority over land acquired by eminent domain for the downtown passenger rail station, the mayor’s office announced on Tuesday.

The agreement comes four years after the MBTA executed the first of five land takings to obtain space to build a passenger rail station, train layover site and an additional parking area in the Whale’s Tooth parking lot on Acushnet Avenue.

In five separate transactions between April 2020 and October 2021, the MBTA paid the city and three related entities

–

Housing 70 Corporation (a municipal nonprofit organized in 1970 for the purpose of eliminating blight), the New Bedford Port Authority, and the New Bedford Redevelopment Authority

–

a total of $486,627 for 8 acres of land next to the train station.

Mayor Jon Mitchell told the MBTA that he didn't believe the payment reflected the fair market value of the property, and that the city was prepared to take legal action to be made whole.

“Our position all along has been simple: New Bedford taxpayers deserve to be fairly compensated for the land taken by the MBTA,” Mitchell said. “This settlement achieves that goal, and I am grateful for the efforts of Gov. Healey and the MBTA to make it happen.”

Four other lawsuits have been brought by private landowners – two in New Bedford near the Church Street train station and two others in Fall River – against the MBTA alleging unfair compensation for land takings in connection with the South Coast Rail Project, according to the mayor’s office.

South Coast Rail line, which will extend MBTA’s commuter rail service from Boston to New Bedford, Fall River and Taunton, is expected to be completed in spring 2025.