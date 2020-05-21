Newly constructed home in Narragansett sold for $4.2M

NARRAGANSETT – A newly constructed, oceanfront home on 2 acres sold on Wednesday for $4.15 million, the second-highest price this year in Narragansett.

The property at 1044 Ocean Road includes a 5,000-square-foot home. The neighborhood is the Fort Greene private community, according to a news release from the home builder.

Completed in 2019, the house has five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and a large, heated, saltwater pool. An outdoor kitchen and a pool cabana overlook the Atlantic Ocean.

The seller was represented by HomeSmart Professionals. The buyer was represented by Key Real Estate Services. The home was constructed by Davitt Design Build Inc. of West Kingston.

