NIST to fund $6 million R.I. manufacturing center

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology plans to fund a $6 million manufacturing center in Rhode Island and is looking for an organization to oversee the center’s operations.

NIST plans to award a total of $19.8 million towards Manufacturing Extension Partnership centers in Rhode Island and three other states. The centers will support manufacturing extension at small to medium-sized companies.

Rhode Island is set to receive the second-highest allocation of the four, behind the $6.2 million expected in Kentucky. Nebraska and South Dakota are slated to receive $3.9 million and $3.5 million, respectively.

Polaris MEP, which operates the current NIST R.I. MEP center, will apply for the funding again this year, said Executive Director Kathie Mahoney.

Using the NIST funding, Mahoney said, Polaris MEP was able to develop new programs and assist clients in increasing or retaining their sales by $89 million in fiscal 2020, as well as netting $20.6 million in new client investments. Manufacturers working with Polaris MEP also attracted or maintained 790 jobs, she said.

While others can compete against Polaris MEP for the funding, Mahoney said she is “confident in our application process for the grant.”

Mojdeh Bahar, NIST associate director for innovation and industry services, said in a statement, “American manufacturing makes our nation stronger by growing the U.S. economy, safeguarding the health of our citizens and securing our national defense.

“Small and medium-sized manufacturers are the foundation of American manufacturing,” she added, “and these competitions will serve to strengthen manufacturing and empower manufacturers in Kentucky, Nebraska, Rhode Island and South Dakota.”

Organizations must reapply for their financial awards every 10 years based on federal funding and their good standing. In Rhode Island and the three other states up for awards, the four centers are closing in on 10 years in operation.

Application eligibility is limited to U.S.-based nonprofits, such as institutions of higher education, as well as state, U.S. territory, and local or tribal governments.

The selected organization will have an initial performance period of up to five years and must meet a cost-share provision.

The NIST MEP program currently supports 51 centers in all states and Puerto Rico.

Organizations interested in operating the Rhode Island center can apply at www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=337538. The application closes on April 26.

