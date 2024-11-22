Nonprofits navigating this partisan period

By
, and
-

Afraid of partisan rancor, nonprofits are biting their tongues, with divisive politics hindering public policy engagement by social service organizations. This is one of our findings in a new study we conducted on behalf of Independent Sector – a coalition of nonprofits, foundations and corporate giving programs. The law bars charitable nonprofits from endorsing political

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

[bypass-paywall-buynow-link] to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How to Safeguard Your Network Against AI-Based Cyber Attacks and Threats

Although artificial intelligence has multiple benefits in the workplace, IT leaders should still be aware…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR